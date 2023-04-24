Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.2417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.