Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,567.86

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00011314 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $102.23 million and approximately $3,567.86 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.19556646 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,090.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

