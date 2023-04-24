Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951,320 shares of company stock worth $109,339,563. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXDX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.44. The stock had a trading volume of 607,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

