Swiss National Bank Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Sprout Social worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.54. 257,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,086. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

