Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis Price Performance

In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENOV traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $58.31. 202,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.