Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $107.32

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.32, but opened at $97.51. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $100.43, with a volume of 1,980,105 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,218,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

