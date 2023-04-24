Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $53.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE SUN opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunoco by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunoco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

