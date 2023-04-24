Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 1,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

