StockNews.com Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 879,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 121,149 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

