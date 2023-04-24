StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

