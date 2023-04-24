StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.