StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.72.
About Cancer Genetics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.