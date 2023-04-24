StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DIT opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.42. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $152.50 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

