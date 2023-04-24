StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
DIT opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.42. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $152.50 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.