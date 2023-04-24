Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Raymond James cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.