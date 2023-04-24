Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.15. The stock had a trading volume of 228,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,632. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

