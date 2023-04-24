Steem Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $93.42 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,537.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00321566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00572726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00070634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00434026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,429,571 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

