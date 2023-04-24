Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.17.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

STLD stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.