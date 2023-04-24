STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.35 million and $11.78 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

