Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases £152,000 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £152,000 ($188,095.53).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Thomas Spain sold 65,237 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47), for a total value of £24,790.06 ($30,676.97).

On Tuesday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 118,240 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42), for a total value of £40,201.60 ($49,748.30).

On Tuesday, March 28th, Thomas Spain acquired 70,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,184.26).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 45,428 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46), for a total value of £16,808.36 ($20,799.85).

On Thursday, February 9th, Thomas Spain acquired 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,655.74).

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 20,721 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total value of £7,252.35 ($8,974.57).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Thomas Spain sold 222,289 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total value of £80,024.04 ($99,027.40).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 38.45 ($0.48) on Monday. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 31.23 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.71). The company has a market cap of £63.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,922.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.32.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

