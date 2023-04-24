St. Louis Trust Co Sells 1,317 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 619,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,248. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

