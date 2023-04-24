St. Louis Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,248. The company has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

