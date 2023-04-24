St. Louis Trust Co Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.77. 947,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,180. The stock has a market cap of $281.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

