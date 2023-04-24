St. Louis Trust Co Has $1.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,029,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after acquiring an additional 122,123 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 73,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.