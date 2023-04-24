St. Louis Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 332.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.75. 243,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

