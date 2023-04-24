St. Louis Trust Co Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.61. The company had a trading volume of 396,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,940. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

