St. Louis Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,000 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ITCI stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.37. 139,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,135. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

