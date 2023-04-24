St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 16,960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693,506. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

