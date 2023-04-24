SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,315. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

