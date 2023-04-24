SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.