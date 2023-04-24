SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Trimmed by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 82,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,972,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.99. 1,023,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,490. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

