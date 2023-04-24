South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on S32. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 460 ($5.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 224 ($2.77). 684,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.19. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.20 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.67). The stock has a market cap of £10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

