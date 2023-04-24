Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 951,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,000. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.2 %
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.