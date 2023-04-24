Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 61,363 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,363 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.37% of Hologic worth $67,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.35. 615,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.23.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

