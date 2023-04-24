Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Buys 99,036 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 3.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.86% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $78,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.07. 120,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,516. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.16 and its 200-day moving average is $224.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

