Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.72. 8,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 263,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

