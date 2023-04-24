Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of STWRY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.