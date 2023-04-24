Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,257 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 22% compared to the typical volume of 1,845 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.92. 3,295,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

