Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $110.50 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,217,519,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,217,519,194 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

