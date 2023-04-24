SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.35

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $420.49 million and $29.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,723.06 or 1.00020668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002379 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3478355 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,483,898.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.