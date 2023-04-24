Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Bank of America

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.89.

SLGN stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

