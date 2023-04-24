Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 1,685,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,479. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

