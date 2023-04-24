Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.09. 27,854,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,112,453. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

