Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $400,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.97. 305,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,803. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

