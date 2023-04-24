Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.35. 310,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

