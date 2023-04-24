Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 884 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.50. 333,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

