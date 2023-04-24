Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $271.84. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,496,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,891,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

