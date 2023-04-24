Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.
Signature Bank Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $271.84. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
