Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.68 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $210.95 million and $1.68 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,475.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00314549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00572786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.00434821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,877,322,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

