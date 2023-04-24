Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $207.22 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $207.22 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,477.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00322510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00573829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.00434739 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,881,312,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.