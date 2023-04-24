Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

STTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 4.6 %

STTK stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,480,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 137,958 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 100,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 183,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

