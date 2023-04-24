Settian Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Settian Capital LP increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 203.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 2.5% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 1,003,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,584. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

