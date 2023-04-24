Settian Capital LP Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Settian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 6.5% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,470,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $213.62. The stock had a trading volume of 645,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,630. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

